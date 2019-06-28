Leicester have completed the signing of defender James Justin from Luton Town on a five-year contract.

The 21-year old, who can play as both a left-back and a right-back, cost the Foxes £8million.

Leicester faced competition from a number of Premier League sides for Justin, who was named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Year last season, with Everton and Aston Villa both said to be keen on the full-back.

Justin becomes Brendan Rodgers’ first signing as Foxes manager since he took over from Claude Puel in Februrary.

Talking to Leicester’s official website, as reported by Sky Sports, Justin had this to say on being announced as the club’s first summer signing.

I’m over the moon. I feel like I’m ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge.

The manager is great with the younger players and developing them through their careers. Everyone speaks very highly of him and I hope he can help me too.

He will join up with his new Leicester team-mates on Monday as they begin preparations for the new Premier League season.

